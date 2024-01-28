Piggyback Rides + Peace Out + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with artist Drew Fowler showing his colors.

Taylor Bennett celebrated another trip around the sun:

Jeff Ribeiroo peaced out:

Chris Bednarik found his light:

Levi Conely checked out his January tan:

Saul got a piggyback ride from Jean Paolo in Spain:

Felipe stood tall:

Tyler Cameron was in home renovation mode:

Julian paused for a peek (out the window):

Matthew Camp was feeling the himbo vibe:

Kevin Carnell just wanted one margarita:

Chris Salvatore waiting for his lumberjack to show up:

Curt was feeling lean:

So, basically, cover model Kevin Davis has always been a hottie:

Iasser’s favorite medicine – the sea and dogs:

Brendon Wharton threw down a few bumps at the gym: