Piña Coladas + Porn Stache + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Julian Pitto and his stache, who had the late night munchies:

Joel Green hit the showers in Spain…

…and Matteo Di Cecco hit reset in the sauna:

Luis Vieira dropped something:

Guto Bahia likes a little shadow in his selfie:

Levi Conely accidentally broke the internet:

Chris Bednarik was a happy soul on the Seychelles Islands:

Ivan made his way out of Alaska to Cabos, San Lucas:

Andrés Camilo and Max Emerson took a hike:

Rob Goddard saw his buddy Loki:

Daniel Rankin likes Piña Coladas:

Kevin Davis continued his winning streak:

Model Killian Belliard thinks he’s “too ugly to turn tricks:”

Ryan Walker found some cool lighting:

Ace Wild is a generous sexy Santa:

Mowafak Obaid deftly demonstrates the benefits of squats at the gym:

Nikko Lopez was present and invested:

Antony Tran stayed in bed:

Tommy and Renan were all smiles on Miami Beach…

…while Chris Salvatore found his light at sunset:

Rugby union player Charlie Gamble emerged from the sea: