Piña Coladas + Porn Stache + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Julian Pitto and his stache, who had the late night munchies:
Joel Green hit the showers in Spain…
…and Matteo Di Cecco hit reset in the sauna:
Luis Vieira dropped something:
Guto Bahia likes a little shadow in his selfie:
Levi Conely accidentally broke the internet:
Chris Bednarik was a happy soul on the Seychelles Islands:
Ivan made his way out of Alaska to Cabos, San Lucas:
Andrés Camilo and Max Emerson took a hike:
Rob Goddard saw his buddy Loki:
Daniel Rankin likes Piña Coladas:
Kevin Davis continued his winning streak:
Model Killian Belliard thinks he’s “too ugly to turn tricks:”
Ryan Walker found some cool lighting:
Ace Wild is a generous sexy Santa:
Mowafak Obaid deftly demonstrates the benefits of squats at the gym:
Nikko Lopez was present and invested:
Antony Tran stayed in bed:
Tommy and Renan were all smiles on Miami Beach…
…while Chris Salvatore found his light at sunset:
Rugby union player Charlie Gamble emerged from the sea: