Pink Says “No One Is Irrelevant. And No One Can Take Away My Voice”

From the moment Pink hit radio airwaves with her debut single “There You Go” in 2000, this Pennsylvania born force of nature has never been shy about expressing her opinions on relationships, parenthood or the political climate in our country. As we enter a truly unforeseen and uncertain climate that directly attacks women, Pink has released a timely and pointedly direct protest anthem, simply titled “Irrelevant”. Proceeds from the track will be donated to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s nonpartisan voting initiative When We All Vote with mission to both increase participation in each election cycle and change the culture around voting.

Drawing lyrical inspiration from both fellow feminist rocker Cyndi Lauper and iconic rock group The Who, “Irrelevant” is a roaring anthem that Pink originally teased on Instagram simply saying “Woke up. Got heated. Wrote song. Coming soon”. alongside what looks to be hand-written lyrics. Pink points her lyrical pen directly at the religious extremists, by both pointing out their blatant hypocrisy and pointing lyrics like “Does Jesus love the ignorant? I like to think he’d gladly take us all” directly their way.

The release of “Irrelevant” (which you can hear in full here) was accompanied by a video Pink posted on her Instagram. It showcases newly minted Supreme Court Justice Katanji Brown Jackson in her own pre confirmation closing statements interspersed with clips of women protesting throughout our country, demanding their own equality. As for Pink, this is not her first foray into protest songs. In 2006, she released the guitar laden single “Dear Mr. President” which was clearly directed at President George W. Bush, a POTUS who had his own set of beyond problematic policies. Accompanied on the track by The Indigo Girls, Pink can be heard asking President Bush to “take a walk with me” where she asks him to offer his honest opinions on everything from the homeless to the Iraq War to asking him “what kind of father might hate his own daughter if she were gay” (a clear statement directed at then Vice President Dick Cheney regarding his own daughter Mary Cheney).

In a press statement about “Irrelevant”, Pink said “As a woman with an opinion and the fearlessness to voice that opinion, it gets very tiring when the only retort is to tell me how irrelevant I am. I am relevant because I exist, and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice”.

