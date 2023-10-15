Planning For Halloween + Fierce Over 50 + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams this week, starting with Marius, who likes to lean into a lazy Monday.

Jeff Ferreira got some color:

Hector got his cardio done:

Shade Andrew was giving out rides:

NBC News guy Steven Romo dropped some truth on National Coming Out Day:

Sean paused for a pic in the pool:

Mo’Re did the coffee thing in LA:

Joel Bushby and the boys bopped a vibe:

Ignacio laid on a log:

Anthony served up some “fitness over 50” realness:

Shomari Francis played Spiderman:

Froy announced buzzcut season:

Austin played muscle bear in Palm Springs:

Kevin Carnell was ready to cook in Atlanta:

Kevin Davis has a black hat and he’s not afraid to wear it:

Jean Paolo is thinking something Scottish for Halloween:

Tommy Jimenez got his Vitamin D:

Daniel and Adrián tried an experiment: