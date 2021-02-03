HOT

Plenty Of LGBTQ Representation Across The Board This Year

L-R Jim Parsons, Sarah Paulson, Dan Levy (images via Netflix, POP)

The nominations were announced Wednesday morning for the 78th Annual Golden Globes with a lot of trophy love for LGBTQ-themed entertainment.

Following its sweep at the Emmy Awards, Schitt’s Creek was not only nominated for ‘Best Musical/Comedy Series,’ but the comedy’s four stars – including out actor/producer Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy – were also honored with nominations. This is the first year Schitt’s Creek has been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

On the film side of the nominations, Ryan Murphy’s screen adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom scored a nod for ‘Best Picture – Musical/Comedy.’ The Netflix movie musical scored only one nomination in the acting categories – James Corden for ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.’ Corden received some backlash as a straight actor serving up an over-the-top, gay-gay-gay performance in the movie musical.

Murphy’s Ratched was nominated for ‘Best TV Series – Drama’ with queer leads Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon garnering nominations as well in the ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama’ and ‘Best Supporting Actress – Television’ categories, respectively.

And another Murphy project, Hollywood, garnered a nomination in the ‘Best Supporting Actor – Television’ category for out actor Jim Parsons.

HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, which has two major gay characters (one played by out actor T.R. Knight), was nominated for ‘Best Musical/Comedy Series.’

Onward, which featured Lena Waithe voicing a small queer role, was nominated for ‘Best Picture – Animated.’

‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama’ will see two heavy-hitting LGBTQ-centric performances competing against each other. Viola Davis for her star-turn as Ma Rainey in Netflix’s adaptation of playwright August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Andra Day’s richly-layered Billie Holiday in Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Both are worthy of the trophy.

Also in the ‘Best Supporting Actress – Film’ category, Jodie Foster garnered her 11th nomination for her performance in The Maurtuarian. 

Rosemund Pike picked up a ‘Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy’ nomination for her role as a lesbian character in I Care A Lot.

The Life Ahead and Two Of Us, both LGBTQ-themed movies, were nominated for ‘Best Picture – Foreign Language.’ The Life Ahead, from Italy, features transgender actress Abril Zamora in a trans leading role. The French film Two of Us follows a love story between two older women.

While not queer news, let’s have a round of applause for the history made in the ‘Best Director — Motion Picture’ category.  For the first time, three women have been nominated – Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Chloé Zhao  Nomadland) and Regina King (for One Night in Miami). 

Additionally, Norman Lear will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award, and Jane Fonda will be awarded this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award.

You can find the full list of nominations at GoldenGlobes.com.

