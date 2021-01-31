Pod Save The Queen-Monet X Change & Lady Bunny Launch A Podcast

The legends of New York City drag consistently are not shy about sharing their opinions, but what happens when you put two of them together in front of a mic? We’re about to find out, as Wigstock founder and New York City legend Lady Bunny and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4 winner Monet X Change have teamed up for the new podcast Ebony and Irony.

From entertainment news to the latest scandals (along with some of today’s latest issues) Bunny & Monet have some definite opinions on everything. The first episode dives into everything from #GaysOverCovid, chomps down on the Armie Hammer fallout, and features a chat with Linda Simpson, who shares some stories of New York City in the 80’s and 90’s & discusses her new book The Drag Explosion. Episode Two features a discussion on Joe Biden’s new Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine and a chat with punk and New York City icon Jayne County who dishes on everything from Andy Warhol to the Stonewall rebellion.

The admiration between the New York City dolls who have gotten to experience several eras of Big Apple drag is palpable, yet filled with the delicious shade that we’ve all come to expect. Monet says of her new venture “Ebony and Irony’ is totally unscripted. We tried some scripted segments, but Bunny can’t read.” while Bunny weighs in with “Working with Monet is a rare opportunity. “How often to do I get to say ‘I’m the pretty one?’” On instagram, Monet introduced the new podcast simply saying “Bunny is not very long for this earth, so starting this journey with someone who is so haggard and tired may not be the smartest move, but here we are.” Bunny retorted with “I, too, am worried about hitching my wagon to a ‘Drag Race’ queen whose popularity will fade the longer she’s been off the TV.”

In terms of guest stars, Monet and Bunny have a plethora of high profile friends and provocateurs to potentially choose from, and the upcoming roster of Ebony and Irony guests is varied and eclectic. Upcoming guests include comedian Margaret Cho, adult star and entrepreneur Boomer Banks, and New York City nightclub sensation Sophia Lemar (who filmed the HBO hit show Veneno prior to Covid). For one of the first times, we will also get to hear from the people who gave the world Monet X Change and Lady Bunny; their actual mothers will be joining the podcast for a rare chat.

New episodes of ‘Ebony and Irony’ are released every Friday

Listen/Subscribe to Lady Bunny & Monet X Change’s ‘Ebony & Irony’ here