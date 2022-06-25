PodSaveTheQueen-‘Discretion Advised’ Fuses Porn & Pop Culture

Podcasts focusing on pop culture are pretty standard fare in 2022, while the ones showcasing porn superstars are starting to become more commonplace also. What you would be hard pressed to find was a podcast that brings together the best parts of both popular culture and adult entertainment, until late 2021 when Discretion Advised premiered. Hosts Marc MacNamara and John Hill each bring their own unique, hilarious and often times, dishy perspective on adult entertainment and popular culture respectively. Each and every episode they bring together a buzz-worthy pop culture celebrity and an adult entertainment notable, with laughs and game playing ensuing, along with a copious amount of tea getting spilled.

Aa a Broadway actor in productions like Hairspray (and now co-host on Andy Cohen’s Andy Cohen Live, Discretion Advised co-host John Hill has managed to turn his on-stage charisma into on-mic hilarity. As a gay adult entertainment writer/director, Marc MacNamara knows how to get the most out of his on-camera subjects, and he he has managed to transfer that skill onto his on-mic guests as well. Managing to get porn darling Liam Riley’s worst on-scene partner out of him while in then next breath, getting the inside scoop on Celebrity Big Brother from Season 1 winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, MacNamara and Hill manage to create an environment that unleashes some real honesty from their guests once the mics go on.

Of course, discussions focusing on pop culture and the art of pornography are bound to bring up some controversial topics, During a conversation with (ahem) larger than life porn god Rafael Alencar, MacNamara and Hill (along with fellow guest and former Real Housewife of Orange County Tamra Judge) openly discussed whether they’d like to hypothetically bed Tom Cruise or John Travolta. Alencar uttered an allegation that John Travolta had bedded some of his own friends (allegedly) and “many friends of mine he didn’t pay, he didn’t pay over 100 people” Alencar went on to say that an unnamed ex-wife of Tom Cruise allegedly knows that he has encounters with men simply saying “she knew about it”. Judge and McNamara were promptly stunned by the unfounded allegations, with this diverse and surprising quartet showcasing exactly why Discretion Advised is becoming one of the most buzz-worthy podcasts on TikTok, garnering close to 25,000 followers!

