Police Investigating Viral Clip Of Gay Sex On The Railway

Stop making porn on public trains! It didn’t work in London and it’s not working in Hong Kong either.

Police in Hong Kong are undergoing an investigation after a video went viral online. In the 45-second video, two men are seen having sex on a public train. The video begins with them masturbating with their clothes thrown around. Meanwhile, censoring done by emojis conceals their faces. Then another 30-second video spreading online shows one of the men taking a selfie with other passengers ride the train car.

While Mass Transit Railway officials did not receive complaints from other passengers and station cameras did not record the two men in the act, the viral video has led to an investigation. If found and convicted of disorderly conduct in a public place and disseminating obscene and indecent articles, the two men could face up to HK$5,000 (approximately $644) in fines and seven years in prison.

“The Tsing Yi operations control centre has reported the case to police and will assist the investigation,” an MTR spokesman told the South China Morning Post.

This is a similar case to what happened in London in 2019. Gay porn star George Mason was fined £1,000 for recording a threesome in front of passengers while riding the London Underground. One of Mason’s partners, Nicholas Mullan, had to pay £170 and undergo 12-months-worth of community service.

Will the Hong Kong couple get so lucky or will they face the maximum punishment?

Source: the South China Morning Post