Political SuperPAC MeidasTouch Launches New Ad Showcasing Trump Administration’s Attacks on LGBTQ Community

MeidasTouch, in a partnership with Vote Proud, is taking its message of voting in the November Presidential Election to the LGBTQ community. The SuperPAC, founded and funded by three brothers who consider themselves lifelong Democrats, has released its newest political ad video, which targets unregistered LGBTQ+ voters.

The ad focuses on the many attacks on the LGBTQ+ community by the Trump administration while the song ‘No More Tears (Enough is Enough)’ by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer, which was written by Bruce Roberts, co-founder of Vote Proud, plays in the video.

In a statement announcing the partnership with MeidasTouch, Roberts stated about the upcoming election:

“There’s too much at stake for us not to reach and engage with the large part of the community that did not vote in 2016. I wrote Enough is Enough many years ago. Barbra Streisand & Donna Summer recorded it and had a global #1 record, selling millions. And all these years later it has become an anthem for change and equality in America today. I am proud to be working with MeidasTouch on this initiative to spread the message using my song.”

Vote Proud, a voting initiative for the LGBTQ community, was founded by Roberts, Lisa Halliday, and Jake Resnicow with Sharon Stone, Billy Porter, Sean Hayes, Lisa Rinna, Elton John, and David Furnish among the many co-chairs.

