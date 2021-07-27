Trump Supporter Arrested For Pooping On Gay Couple’s Lawn

A retired teacher in Ohio is being referred to as “the mad s**tter” after he repeatedly pooped on a gay couple’s lawn.

According to the Smoking Gun, 70-year-old Jack Detrick is a self-claimed “Trump man.” And he will soon spend 20 days in jail for “littering.” But, the actual crime is way more grotesque than a simple “littering” case. 59-year-old Matthew Guyette from Greenville, Ohio says that he and his husband caught Detrick squatting and pooping in front of their home at 3:15 AM. He then called the police.

Upon police interrogation, Detrick admitted that he’d been peeing and pooping on their lawn for years. As for why… the former high school teacher says it’s because Guyette and his husband “are Democrats and support Joe Biden.”

As Guyette shared in a Facebook post about the crimes, Detrick has been “s**tting in [his] front yard for the past ten years.” He also knows that Detrick would use “3 or 4 crumpled up restaurant napkins he used to clean himself.”

After several quiet months, the Guyette couple started to notice the reappearance of napkins. The couple then set out to catch the culprit.

“That’s when I thought ‘oh great, the mad shitter is back,’” he wrote.

“That was my clue that I had had a ‘visitor,’” he added. “Because it was on the edge of the front yard in the bushes and undergrowth we often wouldn’t see it except for those napkins.”

The case then went to court and Detrick pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor littering charge. A Municipal Court judge found Detrick guilty and sentenced him to 20 days in jail. He’ll also be on probation for a year and will have to perform 30 hours of community service. Plus, the retired teacher will need to pay $232 in fines and court fees.

As a final punishment, Detrick was ordered to write a letter of apology to the Guyette couple. In the handwritten letter, Detrick wrote that he was “extremely sorry for [his] actions.”

“I realize same-sex couples must be extremely leary of how they will be accepted in communities that they live in,” he wrote. “Let me say that I didn’t know you were gay. I did know you were a Democrat. I am a Republican.”

“Nobody should have to live in their community fearing their neighbors,” he continued. “The mental aspect of not knowing who is doing bad things to you and why is very draining and probably very distressing.”

“I hope in the future you will find it in your heart to forgive me.”

