Pop Mogul Readies New Boy/Girl Band – The Future X

Boy/Girl bands were all the rage in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. Who remembers S Club 7, The A-Teens, and Vengaboys. The formula went missing from the landscape of pop music over a decade ago, but music mogul Simon Fuller is hoping to revive the subgenre with a new group named The Future X. The seven-piece is currently in California recording their first album, according to People.

Much like Netflix’s Hype House, The Future X is comprised of social media stars – primarily on TikTok – who were discovered after auditioning for the band through the hashtag #NextinMusic. At the end of the process, Angie Green, Drew Venegas, Luke Brown, Jayna Hughes, Maci Wood, Sasha Marie and Tray Taylor were chosen to become members of The Future X. People also notes that some of the performers are more dancers than singers, and we’ll just have to wait and see how that affects the line-up.

Speaking with Billboard, manager Simon Fuller says, “We have spent a year working in partnership with TikTok to find the best talent on their platform and I am thrilled with the resulting group. The Future X combines everything that is exciting about contemporary young artists: authenticity, confidence, empowerment and a unique balance between extraordinary dancers and iconic singers.”

In case you didn’t know, Simon Fuller is responsible for the creation of Spice Girls and American Idol; which means that the mogul has a keen eye for talent. Below, you can find a teaser introducing The Future X as well as a clip of their first track. Honestly, it sounds filler-ish, but I don’t think they’d come with fire solely for a buzz single. Only time will tell if this group is the next big thing in pop music or if their chart performance will be dead on arrival.

Sources: People, Billboard