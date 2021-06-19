Pop Singer Francisco León Came Out

Good for Francisco León!

Francisco León is a 39-year-old Venezuelan pop singer, model, and TV personality who became Mister Venezuela in 2004. And now, he has announced that he’s also gay.

León shared this news in a three-minute video posted to YouTube on Thursday, June 17.

“It took me many years to tell you about my truth,” he wrote the post’s caption in Spanish, according to a translation from Queerty. “Today I invite you to be tolerant, loving, respectful, but above all human. … I always wanted to speak from the heart. I love! And yes, I’m gay.”

In the actual video, Francisco León shared that he previously was afraid to come out because of the fear that his country would not react kindly.

“I wanted to clarify some doubts that I have seen out there on social networks and tell you that I am gay,” he confessed. “I had always choked on that word out of fear; for fear of what they will say and for coming from a country that was not prepared to see a Mister Venezuela, a presenter of a morning show or a singer come out of the closet in the 2000s.”

He continued, “I dreamed of this moment, because it is a liberating moment, I feel reborn. Releasing this that made me stop being me in front of you. Now I can speak to them from my true story and that for me has a special value.”

But what really made Francisco León decide to come out? According to Explica, he heard the news of a young boy who committed suicide due to the same fear León once had.

“My soul was completely reeling, his death crumbled me and made me think about how crucial it is to tell the world and people that no matter what your sexual preference is, your life matters a lot,” León insisted.

Thank you for sharing your truth, Francisco Leó. We hope León’s coming out will reach a youth like the one who inspired him. And we hope that next youth (and their peers) know that they are not alone.

Source: Queerty, Explica,