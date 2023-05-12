Pop Songwriting Royalty Justin Tranter On His Hardest Job In The Biz..

Songwriter. Singer. Activist. Justin Tranter, 42, has written songs for dozens of artists including Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, and Fifth Harmony. The list goes on also including Justin Beiber, Imagine Dragons, GAGA, and Fall Out Boy. But it’s his latest gig that the Outmusic award winner has said has been their hardest job. And this job has the Illinois-born hitmaker joining one of the most popular movie musical franchises.

Yes, Grease is the word, and Tratner just penned 45 original songs for the Paramount+ prequel series Rise of the Pink Ladies. The nonbinary bisexual writer spoke to People magazine commenting,

“It’s the hardest thing I have ever done.”

Expanding on why this particular job was so difficult Tranter said, “In a pop song you’re sitting in one feeling for three minutes. It’s a musical, it’s a scene.” The Grammy nominee has been writing songs for over two decades. They have also been an outspoken advocate for the queer community working with GLAAD and the ACLU.

Reminiscing on their treatment in the industry Tranter sadly explained,

“at least twice a week I’m disrespected in ways that no one would ever imagine doing to a straight person who’s had my career.”

As the war on the queer community in this country continues Tranter switches modes from songwriter to activist and explains, “There’s legislation being passed now that is trying to criminalize queer people…those are the real issues.” Tratner has been on the front lines in the way for equality and has no plans on stopping anytime soon.

Source: People magazine. May 22, 2023. Page 21