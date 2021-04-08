Pop-Up Cleaning Service With Shirtless Men Goes Viral

If there was a service of shirtless men cleaning your home, would you pay for it? Well, citizens in Singapore are buzzing about that very question.

The company VEHS has set up a pop-up cleaning service where shirtless, muscular men are going to homes this weekend. The service is only available on April 10 and April 11. But, yes, this service is VERY real. As the company shared with the press, “This is NOT an April Fool’s joke! VEHS is starting Singapore’s very first ever Hunky Man Cleaning Service.”

“From the start, we have stressed that we have to maintain a professional, healthy image in order to avoid misunderstandings,” the company added.

It turns out, this “Hunk Man Cleaning Service” is a promotional stunt to get the word out about the first-ever Home Renovation Expo happening in Singapore at the end of the month. And with all the press and publicity this pop-up service is getting, it looks like VEHS may have reached its goal. And perhaps they did too well.

Again, the service is extremely limited by time. Though, that’s not all. Due to the low supply of workers, the cleaning service is also “subjected to availability.” According to AsiaOne, over ten people contacted the company to enquire about the service after it was announced two days ago. And, we’re sure the company has received more inquiries since then. That is, if the thirsty comments on VEHS’s Facebook page can suggest anything.

“Wait, can I choose the guys? Got portfolio? I need to check their experiences and references,” one Facebook user wrote.

“I will hire them for the sake of they can lift heavy furnitures. But aa halloooo I don’t want your sweat dripping all over my place,” another added.

But for anyone in Singapore hoping to still get a lucky spot with this service, here’s the remaining information you may need. The costs are anywhere between $420 (US$300) to clean a one-bedroom HDB flat or condo unit and S$700 (US$520) for a penthouse. To see if you can schedule an appointment with the Hunky Man Cleaning Service, contact VEHS on WhatsApp at the number 82394135.

