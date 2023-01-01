Popping Corks And Pecs And Communing With Camels

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Shade Andrew, who was sweating it out on New Year’s Day:
David McIntosh communed with camels:
Garrett Clayton channeled his best Celine Dion:
Dylan Efron spent his New Year’s vacation fly fishing in the Amazon:
Pierre Vuala vibed his way into 2023:
Fitness guru Shael Scott was all smiles for the New Year:
Gio Benitez and Tommy Didario enjoyed the winter wonderland of airy Aspen…
…while Killian chilled in Palm Springs:
Diego Barros was cooking it up in the kitchen:
Silverjow’s Hunks of the Week popped their cork in royal fashion:
Ken XY gave his Santa a New Year’s upgrade:
AdamBear became an official hot tub tester:
Sam Cushing looked back on a great 2022:
Fish and Sparrow pondered the week between Christmas and New Year’s:
Isaac Cole Powell prepared for his birthday:
Evan Lamicella spent New Year’s Eve getting thicker:
Jozea could be your new thang:
Lucien Laviscount flipped into the new year: