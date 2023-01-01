Popping Corks And Pecs And Communing With Camels

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Shade Andrew, who was sweating it out on New Year’s Day:

David McIntosh communed with camels:

Garrett Clayton channeled his best Celine Dion:

Dylan Efron spent his New Year’s vacation fly fishing in the Amazon:

Pierre Vuala vibed his way into 2023:

Fitness guru Shael Scott was all smiles for the New Year:

Gio Benitez and Tommy Didario enjoyed the winter wonderland of airy Aspen…

…while Killian chilled in Palm Springs:

Diego Barros was cooking it up in the kitchen:

Silverjow’s Hunks of the Week popped their cork in royal fashion:

Ken XY gave his Santa a New Year’s upgrade:

AdamBear became an official hot tub tester:

Sam Cushing looked back on a great 2022:

Fish and Sparrow pondered the week between Christmas and New Year’s:

Isaac Cole Powell prepared for his birthday:

Evan Lamicella spent New Year’s Eve getting thicker:

Jozea could be your new thang:

Lucien Laviscount flipped into the new year: