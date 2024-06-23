Porn Stache Goals, Lenny Kravitz + More Eye Candy

by

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Mike Cardinale, who played in the pool with his bestie…

…while Santino took the pups to the beach:

Joel Wieneke made progress:

Roberto Portales was living large in Las Vegas:

Just another day at the office for romance novel model Kevin Davis:

Thara looked cool and fresh in Bangkok…

…while Emerson Silva was sweating it out:

Ryan Walker was ready for the weekend:

Lenny Kravitz – please leave some hotness for the rest of us:

Garrett Magee had a ball on Fire Island…

… while Wilson Cruz kept it chill in the Pines:

Larry Lansdown was giving you porn stache goals:

Durden’s camo swimsuit definitely blends in:

Sam Cushing cruised from daytime to nighttime:

Rich Burns color-coordinated with the sky:

Chase and Michael confirm that skin is the new black:

Brendon Wharton gave a master class in how to barbell row:

