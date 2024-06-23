Porn Stache Goals, Lenny Kravitz + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Mike Cardinale, who played in the pool with his bestie…

…while Santino took the pups to the beach:

Joel Wieneke made progress:

Roberto Portales was living large in Las Vegas:

Just another day at the office for romance novel model Kevin Davis:

Thara looked cool and fresh in Bangkok…

…while Emerson Silva was sweating it out:

Ryan Walker was ready for the weekend:

Lenny Kravitz – please leave some hotness for the rest of us:

Garrett Magee had a ball on Fire Island…

… while Wilson Cruz kept it chill in the Pines:

Larry Lansdown was giving you porn stache goals:

Durden’s camo swimsuit definitely blends in:

Sam Cushing cruised from daytime to nighttime:

Rich Burns color-coordinated with the sky:

Chase and Michael confirm that skin is the new black:

Brendon Wharton gave a master class in how to barbell row: