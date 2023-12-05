Porn Star & LGBT Activist Sophie Anderson Dead at Age 36

The joy of Christmas is lost… as news broke yesterday evening that porn star Sophie Anderson died. Details of her passing have yet to be released to the public.

Sophie Anderson, who passed away at age 36, is often regarded as a porn legend and a rising gay icon. Having worked in the adult film industry for almost a decade, she started making mainstream moves in 2018 when her comedy videos with Rebecca More, age 43 – also known together as The Cockdestroyers – went viral.

A lot of her content is age restricted, but here’s one of Sophie’s most popular moments:

Obviously, you can search for Anderson’s other snatching social media scandals on your own time!

This led the duo to new heights… including their own limited series in 2020, Slag Wars: The Next Destroyer, and appearances on sex quiz show Fucking Smart. As a solo performer, Anderson was even parodied on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Holland. If that doesn’t mean you ‘made it,’ I don’t know what does!

Sophie’s Cockdestroyer comrade, Rebecca, was first to comment on her tragic passing with an Instagram post featured below:

Although The Cockdestroyers had a falling out in 2021 and stopped performing together, it looks like they made up behind the scenes… which is wonderful for their friendship but also heartbreaking for fans who can now only dream of a “what if” reunion.

Anderson was pansexual and a champion for LGBT rights. She was also an aspiring singer who released one single titled ‘Driving for Dick.’ However, I like her Britney Spears parody ‘Gimme More (Dick)’ more.

I mean this with the utmost sincerity… as a fan, I’m so sorry to hear about her passing and, at the very least, her wit and humor will live on through her work. RIP Sophie…