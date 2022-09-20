Porn Stars Take Their “Investments” to OutTV

Someone absolutely had me in mind as the target audience when they merged my two favorite forms of media: reality television and gay porn.

Now streaming exclusively on OutTV, X-Rated: NYC follows four adult performers as they navigate their careers and person lives in the concrete jungle. Let’s see what sexy shenanigans these guys get into. Cast members include Boomer “The Mouth” Banks, Dante Cole, Joey Mills and Max Konnor.

Honestly, none of these guys were in my PornHub search history until I started looking into this show. Now, they’re going to be weekly staples.

A full synopsis from OutTV sates:

What happens when four of the most famous gay porn stars in the world run wild in New York? In X-Rated: NYC, you’ll get an insider look at the lives of iconic adult performers Joey Mills, Max Konnor, Boomer Banks, and Dante Colle as they journey to form friendships and find love in the Big Apple. Packed with drama, romance, and surprises, X-Rated: NYC is an explosive new docu-series from the creators of Hot Haus.

Produced by Daddy TV, X-Rated: NYC will consist of six original episodes. The first episode is available on OutTV right now and follows some of the main cast becoming Fleshjack models. Spoiler alert: Fleshjack is a popular artificial orifice, so this should be interesting.

All jokes aside, I’m glad adult performers are getting a unique look into their career aspirations and personal lives because I feel like they’re often stigmatized for what they do for work. Sex work is legitimate work, people! You take 20 minutes to brush your teeth and throw on old Axe body spray. They spend HOURS.

Will you be watching X-Rated: NYC? Who do you want to see in season two? Comment and let me know!