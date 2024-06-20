PornHub Gets To The Meat Of The Matter Regarding Most Popular

Just in time for Pride, adult entertainment site PornHub serves up its annual Pride Insights report crunching the numbers to see just what kind of ‘web entertainment’ is most popular, broken down by genre, region, state, and demographics. Do the gays in your state search for ‘twinks,’ ‘bareback,’ ‘straight guys,’ or ….? Let’s take a look.

First of all, what’s pretty obvious is that the term ‘twink’ is uber-popular not only in the U.S. but the entire world. That search dominates the map in South America, Europe, and Russia. ‘Straight guys’ are the ones to want in Australia, while North America is busy typing ‘bareback.’

Zooming into the U.S., Pornhub was able to dig into the data (not a euphemism) by “top relative gay searches by state” to come up with a what’s on the minds of American viewers. Some terms are a little racy to print here, but we can report Florida has ‘feet worship’ on its mind, Louisiana is on the hunt for ‘real military,’ Kentucky is into ‘gay cruising,’ Minnesota likes a good ‘farm hand,’ and Oklahoma is not mad at a ‘chubby daddy.’ Hit the link to see what’s a popular search in your state. The list has changed quite a bit since 2017.

In regard to proportion of viewers by state, Maine ranks number one as the gayest state in the U.S. where residents are 28% more likely to search for gay porn when compared to other states. Kentucky barely came in second (26% more likely), and Delaware was third (25% more likely).

On the other end of the spectrum was Alaska (22% less likely to search for gay porn) followed by Kansas (19% less likely) and Colorado (17% less likely). Note – some states like Texas (where PornHub is blocked from viewing) had no stats to share.

When it comes to demographics, you may (or may not) be surprised to learn that while 57% of gay porn viewers are men, a whopping 43% are women. The number crunchers also broke things down by “top relative gay categories by age group,” and each age group had its clear favorite ‘flavor.’

In the 18-24 range, the younger gays are still into “Cartoon;” the 25-34 crowd likes a good “C*mshot;” 35-44-year-olds get right to the meat of the matter searching for “Big D*ck;” those age 45-54 looked for “Latino;” gays 55-64 like to search for “Massage,” and the 64 and older folks look for “Blowjob” by a wide margin.

Make sure you click over to Pornhub.com/Insights to see more stats including where your state or favorite category lands with gay PornHub users.