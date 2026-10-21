Portraits of Gay Bears Through a Rooftop Hatch

I came out as gay when I was young, but for a long time it felt like I still had another secret to explain. I wasn’t just attracted to men. I was attracted to big men, hairy men, older men, bellies, beards, thick arms; the sort of bodies I never saw presented as desirable in the gay culture available to me growing up in North East England – or even anywhere visible on the internet, TV, film – anywhere whatsoever.

For years, I didn’t even know there was a word for it. I had no idea what a ​“bear” was, never mind that there was an entire culture built around men who looked like the ones I was drawn to. So even after coming out as gay, I still felt slightly alien within gayness itself. I’d done the frightening bit and told people I liked men, only to realise I then had to explain why the men I liked looked nothing like the ones I was apparently supposed to fancy.

Essentially, I had to come out twice.

Back then, I did a lot of bleak teenage mental maths. If I was gay already, and then only attracted to this very particular kind of man, surely I had reduced the number of people I might ever meet to about 0.000001% of the population. It genuinely felt that scarce.

At 35, the whole thing has flipped. While some of my friends are beginning to panic about getting older, losing their hair or moving further away from whatever version of youth they once associated with desirability, I find myself heading in the opposite direction. People within the bear community often find themselves entering their prime at an older age. ​“The Daddy Era.”