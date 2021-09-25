‘Pose’ Grabbed Three Gold Statues At The Creative Arts Emmys

Whether the fans or the stars, or the creative forces of nature behind the scenes, closing the book on the final season of the landmark ballroom drama Pose was not easy for anyone. At last weekend’s Emmy Awards, Pose was nominated for an equally landmark ten Emmy Awards. There was recognition for stunning performances (Billy Porter & MJ Rodriguez), alongside behind the scenes recognition for writing and directing (with Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and co-creator of Pose, writer and director Steven Canals among them).

While a thrice-nominated Canals did not grab any of the sought-after statues, Canals released the speech that he would have given from the stage that evening on Instagram. In the speech, Canals pays tribute to LGBTQ trailblazers of the past (among them, Marsha P. Johnson & Sylvia Rivera) as well as women that he got to share his Pose journey with (a list that includes Angelica Ross and Dominique Jackson). “We LGBTQ+ people are cultural leaders, we are culture makers, WE ARE UNMATCHED!!” Canals ended his speech by simply writing “Don’t let anyone tell you anything otherwise”

While Pose did not garner the Emmy for some of the high profile categories, they did grab gold statues for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup, and Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling courtesy of the Creative Arts Emmys, with Canals calling them on Instagram “The New Holy Trinity”!!

