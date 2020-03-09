‘Pose’ Season 3 — See Behind The Scenes Photos From Cast & Crew

Get excited Pose fans! The critically-acclaimed F/X series has begun shooting its 3rd season and many of its cast and crew have already shared behind-the-scenes photos of them back in action!

Pose, an American drama television series about New York City’s African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming ballroom culture scene in the 1980s and, in the second season, early 1990s, has become one of the most talked-about shows in recent years.

Both seasons earned over 95 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and also scored them several coveted honors including one for Billy Porter, who has played emcee of the balls Pray Tell since the show’s debut episode in June 2018. He made history when he won the 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, becoming the first openly gay black man to be nominated and win in any lead acting category at the Primetime Emmys.

We are in for a treat if these photos are a preview of what’s to come for the very popular series. Check out some of the pics that have been shared so far as they begin a whole new season of what will be something amazing for the LGBTQ community and our supporters to watch.