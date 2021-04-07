‘Pose’s Season 3 Trailer Brings It To The Runway One Final Time

The ballroom is back. After leaving fans wondering if an extended season and a global pandemic meant that we would not see the return of the now legendary ball scenes for the final season of Pose, the trailer has put fears to rest-they are back in full and fierce fashion. What the trailer did do though, was give us a sneak peek at where some of our favorite characters may be starting off the final season (which we already know, involves a time jump to 1994). Blanca (MJ Rodriguez) is working at a hospital with Nurse Judy (Sandra Bernhard), Angel and Lil Papi (Indya Moore and Angel B. Curiel) are still together and Ricky (Dyllon Burnside) might be getting thrown out of his own home. Pray Tell in the meantime (played by the effervescent and Emmy-winning Billy Porter) is recalling his ballroom days and having a different kind of battle, as he fights his own HIV diagnosis.

The official synopsis from FX indicates a significant shift for all of our favorite characters; “Ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

The final season of Pose will contain seven full episodes. Season 3 will debut Sunday, May 2, at 10 p.m. with two episodes; the series finale will air June 6.

