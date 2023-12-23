Posh Spice: David Beckham Is A “Love Machine”

‘Cause tonight is the night when two become one…

David Beckham, age 48, is no stranger to shirtless snaps as he is endlessly devoted to his physical fitness. However, it’s his wife, Victoria Beckham, that’s plastering his thirst traps across the internet.

Doting wife, 1/5 of the Spice Girls, acclaimed fashion designer and ally to the gays – we stan! And, hey, David is often hailed as one of the greatest football players of all time, so it’s safe to say we’re a fan of his, too.

Among photos of her fashion empire, interviews and beautiful landscapes, Victoria has shared two noteworthy photos of her husband. The first finds the athlete on all fours doing… something interesting, which Posh Spice says affirms his position as a “love machine.” The second finds him in his underwear fixing a television.

It’s giving they can’t keep their hands off each other. Not that anyone is complaining!

David and Victoria have been married since 1999 and share four children.

