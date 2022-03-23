PrEP Actor Has a Bigger Resume Than You’d Expect!

If you don’t recognize the commercial below, then you’ve lived under a rock for the past two years. The Descovy for PrEP advertisement is constantly played on television, and its catchy beat and good-looking spokespeople have inspired many to practice safer sex. As stated in the commercial, Descovy for PrEP is a once-daily prescription that lowers the chance of getting HIV through sex. Seriously consider researching this medication if this preventative sounds appealing to you.

The couple sitting on the bridge is the most striking representation to me, as anyone can be in a loving relationship and just enjoying each other’s company. I can’t relate to the CEO executive, the drag queen or the drummer because, to be honest, I’m not that special. Now that the faces of the two men are burned into my memory, let me introduce you to one of the actors from the commercial – Fernando Rivera.

And news flash: he’s cute!

Fernando Rivera is an up-and-coming actor with a record of roles in noteworthy television shows. He’s seen guest starring and recurring gigs in series such as ‘All My Children’, ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’, ‘Strangelove’, and ‘Suburgatory’. Most recently, he’s appeared as Byron Santos in three episodes of the Chuck Norris reboot on The CW, ‘Walker’. Not only that, but he’s a published author and the owner of work out gear and lifestyle brand, Iron Faith.

Now that you’re a little more familiarized with his resume, let’s do a little gazing at Mr. Rivera. Shall we? I’m sure we’ll see him again on our TV screens very soon!

**Non-Instagram images courtesy of Rivera’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiveraFernando/