Prepare for Spooky Charm of Sandman Spinoff ‘Dead Boy Detectives’

Gather round because we’re about to give you some deets on the hottest new supernatural series hitting your screens this spring! You know how we can’t resist a good mystery filled with witches, ghosts, and all things otherworldly? Well, get ready to add Dead Boy Detectives to your watchlist, because this spinoff from the Sandman universe is going to be everything!

Picture this: Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead dudes who are total BFFs, cruising through the afterlife and solving paranormal problems like it’s just another day in the ghostly office. These guys are not your average investigators, honey, they’re dead serious about solving mysteries—literally!

And just when you thought things couldn’t get any spicier, enter Crystal, a living, breathing (gasp!) clairvoyant, and her pal Niko. Yep, the gang’s all here, ready to give you chills, thrills, and maybe a few spills! We’re getting some Being Human vibes mixed with Sherlock Holmes, but much gayer.

But wait, there’s more! Dead Boy Detectives is not just queer in the characters it features, but in its fabulous vibes, too. It’s like a spooky, charming cocktail of mystery and sass, and we are here for it!

So mark your calendars, because on April 25, Netflix is dropping this gem globally, and you won’t want to miss it. Get ready to join the Dead Boy Detectives on their ghostly adventures—you’re in for a wild ride!