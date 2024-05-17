Prepping for Pride – 5 NEW Songs For Your Weekend and Pride Pleasure

There’s a great deal of Pride Music out there, we hold them close to our hearts as they are wrapped around some of our fondest Pride memories. They’re not all the same, varying beats, energy, meanings, some are disco hits, ballads, or are alternative rock songs that just get us in the mood to celebrate!

In the spirit of alphabet family and the diversity of our community, here are 5 songs that have recently dropped (some even new today) that we wanted to offer up for your consideration. They all may not be for you, or for you now, but let’s give them a listen and see if one might just be THE one for you for Pride 2024.

Number 5: Another Lover by VINCINT (and Adam Lambert)

Advertisement

I’ve covered VINCINT with Encircle and LOVELOUD over the years, so it’s great seeing this wonderful collaboration that has produced a fun intense dance number. I hope is on your “Pride 2024 Shuffle” in the coming weeks.

Number 4: Feel My Feelings by girli

Newly released today, there’s no secret about her intentions and what she is feeling on this album MATRIARCHY.

Advertisement

Number 3: I’m Just A Hole, Sir by Logan Lynn

“Playful and in-your-face brand of synth-laced queer indie punk” is a possible way to describe Logan Lynn. He is a film maker and you can really see that in his videos, lots to unpack there, and are waiting for the album coming out on June 7.

Advertisement

Number 2 : Yung Hearts Bleed Free by of Montreal

Avant-garde Prince-inspired veteran queer musician, gives us a collage of visuals, and musical tirades.

of Montreal will release the brand new studio album Lady On The Cusp today, Friday, May 17. The new collection is not only a rapturous synthesis of most everything of Montreal has ever done but also Kevin Barnes’ (he/she/they) final transmission from Athens, as they’re now delighted to be living among the snowy peaks and progressive politics of southern Vermont.

This is the kind of music that reminds you of so many songs you listened to growing up, but they change so many times through the song, you can’t quite nail down where you heard these before.

Advertisement

Number 1: LUNCH by Billie Eilish

Recently out pop superstar Billie Eilish has released her video for her new single LUNCH, which has some of the gayest content I have ever heard. You don’t need to guess what she is referring to for LUNCH with this song.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR ANNOUNCED

TOUR STARTS IN NORTH AMERICA IN SEPTEMBER AND CONTINUES IN EUROPE, UNITED KINGDOM, IRELAND, AND AUSTRALIA IN 2025

Happy Pre Pride everyone! Let us know if there have been some other new releases that you feel will be THE Pride song for 2024 or at least one that will help you remember your celebrations this year.