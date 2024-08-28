PrettiBoiRoq On New Single ‘In My Ride,’ Artistic Growth, & More

School may be back in session, but the summer jams keep on coming!

Gay hip hop artist Cory Tyndall, known professionally as PrettiBoiRoq, has revved up engines once again with the release of his new track, “In My Ride,” the first single from his forthcoming 2025 album, Prince of the South. Along with its sweet, catchy hook and its top-down, riding-‘round-the-beach vibe, the song is about a California romance and was inspired by PrettiBoi’s own short-lived but high-octane relationship.

Advertisement

According to the artist:

“I had just ended a long-term relationship and was discouraged with the dating scene when I met my ‘In My Ride’ guy. He showed me I could connect with someone and that I had the ability to love again.”

Advertisement

Following the massive success of last year’s “Bad Bitch Alert,” PrettiBoi is also eager to showcase a different side of his music and aesthetic with “In My Ride.”

I wanted to show my versatility as an artist and do more than talk about shaking ass and being bad,” he explains. “In gay hip hop, I don’t feel like we have enough representation of love. We have plenty of tracks about sex and casual hook-ups, but not much about real romance, even though most of us live both pretty equally. Additionally, ‘In My Ride’ is very different from anything I have released before. Sonically, it is reminiscent of something out of Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream era. I wanted a very pop oriented sound, and something that really personified summer love and the feelings I was experiencing at the time.”

“In My Ride” was released with an accompanying visual directed by Nicholas Eastman, which depicts a young couple on their first date. Audiences watch as they start at the beach, enjoying a typical Southern California day. The guys then walk along the Santa Monica Pier and that’s where things between them start to heat up.

Advertisement

Actor Diego Escobar stars as PrettiBoi’s love interest in the video.

Instinct recently caught up with rising music star to talk more about “In My Ride” and what he ultimately wanted to portray, as well as his evolution as an artist, what specifically drew him to the world of hip hop, and the lack of queer representation within the genre.

Check out the full video interview below.

Advertisement

PrettiBoiRoq…

Follow PrettiBoiRoq: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok | Website