Pride Flags Display Goes Viral After Homophobe Tries To Destroy It

An Albuquerque resident had the best possible clap back ever to a small-minded homophobe who destroyed the Pride flags in his yard. Addison Foskey decided that one act of hatred directed toward the queer community was not going to be the end of this story. Upon finding the two Pride flags he displayed in his yard destroyed, Floskey took control of the narrative and made it rain rainbow flags!

With the help of a local news channel, Foskey took hate and turned it into a sea of love. Speaking to KOB4 Floskey said,

“They took the time to rip it to shreds and throw it out on the ground. That is just concentrated hatred. I am not mad about the vandalism. I am mad about the intent behind the act. That upset me and that is what drove me.”

@addison.foskey Thank you soooo much to everyone who participated, and a special thanks to all my wonderful donors and hard-working moderators! You guys rock!!! ❤️. #thankyou #loveislove ♬ original sound – ClonedSIM

Foskey documented the vandalism and the growing response on Tik Tok to his 164k followers. And they responded in spades. Flags from everywhere started pouring in. Hundreds of them! Love. Joy. Community. Pride. All were winning out over the one tiny act of hate from an anonymous coward. Foskey and his girlfriend began inscribing the names of donors on the flags, further solidifying the sense of community and togetherness he so wanted to achieve.

“The support that this little mission of mine has been incredible,” Foskey added in the news segment. The flags will proudly fly as long as the weather permits he says, then,

“The plan is to take all of these in Santa Fe next weekend!”

Thank you Addison from all of us here at Instinct. Happy Pride!

Sources: Queerty