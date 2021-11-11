Pride Fort Lauderdale’s ‘Glitter & Gratitude’ Set To Heat Up November

Pride is back on and no one does it better than Fort Lauderdale. In recent years, the Gay Capital of Florida shifted the Pride Activities to take place on one of the most fun stretches of real estate in the country, Fort Lauderdale Beach. With a sexy fun sunny venue to hold Pride, the last couple of Pride adventures have been spectacular.

Pride Fort Lauderdale is usually in February, but with the country turning a corner with vaccinations, many cities are trying to get that 2021 pride celebrated. Just in September Miami Beach Pride welcomed all to celebrate the rainbow. Now it’s FTLs turn.

What I absolutely love about the Greater Fort Lauderdale area is that is so welcome to all. It does not take a Pride Parade to see “the gays”, our loving transgender citizens, our awesome lesbians and all the other colors of the rainbow parading themselves around with confidence, openness and love through all the 31 cities that make up Greater Fort Lauderdale. It’s not just the center of it all in Wilton Manors, but other cities like Davie, Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point, Hollywood, and more. So when it comes to Pride Fort Lauderdale, there’s already a great foundation of community pride, and magnifying that into even bigger smiles, stronger love, and larger appreciation, yes, it’s wonderful.

This year the Pride Fort Lauderdale Festival & Parade will take place for two (2) days November 20-21, 2021 with the parade on Saturday, November 20th from 11 am-1 pm along GAY1A or A1A which runs along the World Famous Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Lather up the sun screen for two days on the beach for the Pride Festival which will include the (as mentioned) street parade down GAY 1A (A1A), but within the festival grounds, there will be three stages of entertainment and roughly 150 vendors with products, goods services, and of course, food.

Fort Lauderdale has always been very inclusive with its variety of events they host every year. Continuing that feeling of inclusion, Pride Fort Lauderdale 2021 will also show its love for all of he rainbow with inclusive events and spaces like Trans Pride, Bear Pride, Afro Pride, Lesbian Sunset Stage, and Caribbean Pride all during the two days of festivities.

Pride events are not free. Yes, this is a reality as of the past 5 years so I don’t want to see you complaining at the gate and holding the line up. We need to pay for security and we love our security and local police here in Fort Lauderdale and love seeing them at our Pride events. They responded so well to threats of violence to our community and were there to show their support following Pulse Orlando. So to get into Pride, expect a small donation/entry fee of $5, but so worth it for not only security, but clean up, set up, and tear down. I don’t want to do all of that! Take my Abe Bill and let me in and thank you! You can pay this at the door or you can pay in advance in the form of an express pass. But … there’s a great catch to this $5.00.

Purchase your express pass to Pride Fort Lauderdale for November 20-21. We will offer an express lane at the entry gate for the festival. Your $5 ticket purchase will be matched by Boston Beer to support our non-profit (up to $10,000)

But if you want to step up the enjoyment, visuals and treats, there are other levels and other bills you can pay to see, hear, and drink more. You can check out www.PrideFortLauderdale.org and read up on the facts and $$$ involved with the VIP Village presented by Hunters Nightclub (check out the link for what’s included so worth it). Mark Hunter always provides only quality and you know that if you attend his bar here in Wilton Manors or in Palm Springs . They’ve more than tripled the size of the VIP Village this year with new amenities and an elevated VIP experience. I cannot wait as last time it was so worth it, but now there’s another level of enjoyment?

And a new level of enjoyment that I will be checking out this year are the Pride SkyDecks (with bottle service). Enjoy a 10×8 SkyDeck with up to 6 friends overlooking the main stage on the second floor of a container bar.

I don’t mind spending the money on such things as the value and quality is evident and it increases my enjoyment. But you don’t have to step it up to the VIP Village or the SkyDecks as just being on the beach under the Fort Lauderdale Stars, there’s no bad place to be.

But who or what are you paying to see? Well, I was a little shooketh when I saw talent they organized!

Join us November 20-21, 2021 for the 44th Annual Pride Fort Lauderdale presented by Visit Lauderdale on the beach. Hosted by Lady Bunny, Kitty Meow, Frankie Grande, with performances by Jennifer Holliday, Big Freedia, Dj Twisted Dee, Dj Alex Acosta, and from RuPaul’s Drag Race GottMik, Kameron Michaels, Aquaria, and Ros’e. For me, when there are 7 out of 10 of the talent is someone I would want to see on their own? Yeah, I’m there. Great job Pride Fort Lauderdale on the talent grab.

And where will you stay? Well, the W Fort Lauderdale has you covered for that AND something a little more to help with your viewing pleasure.

Your Pride VIP Experience begins at W Fort Lauderdale! Book a room and receive 2 VIP Passes to the festival. Book a suite and receive 4 VIP Passes. Includes festival entry, exclusive access to the VIP Lounge with premium main stage viewing and complimentary cocktails all day. Stay & play on Gay A1A. 2 night minimum. VIP Passes are valid either Saturday or Sunday. Promo code KQQ or book now: https://bit.ly/30gsb6N The W Fort Lauderdale has always been a great supporter of our community ( Fort Lauderdale Celebrates “Love is Love” With 100 Couples At Sunrise Wedding On Beach and At The W Fort Lauderdale ). Love seeing their support continue. So all of that and then some! There’s just one more thing, we need a Grand Marshal! Once again, showing Fort Lauderdale’s inclusivity, there’s not one Grand Marshal, but five (5): Did you click on … See more to read about all of them? Go back and do that! I know Lorenzo Robertson and Richard Gray personally, so very deserving!

Well, that was a great deal to unpack, but all you need to know is $5 for a great day on the beach celebrating PRIDE. What more you do is up to you. Just know there will be love, acceptance, inclusivity, pride, and rainbows coming at you from all directions.

And if you’re not a beach goer and would rather focus on some night time or darker activities, check these events out.

Pride Fort Lauderdale Festival:

12-9 pm November 20-21

1100 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale 33316



Admission to the festival:

$5 per day and can be purchased on the website or at the gate.

Check out the VIP Village and the SkyDeck options, too.

Pride Parade:

Saturday, November 20th, 11 am-1 pm on A1A



