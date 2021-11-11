Pride Fort Lauderdale’s ‘Glitter & Gratitude’ Set To Heat Up November

Pride is back on and no one does it better than Fort Lauderdale. In recent years, the Gay Capital of Florida shifted the Pride Activities to take place on one of the most fun stretches of real estate in the country, Fort Lauderdale Beach. With a sexy fun sunny venue to hold Pride, the last couple of Pride adventures have been spectacular.
Pride Fort Lauderdale is usually in February, but with the country turning a corner with vaccinations, many cities are trying to get that 2021 pride celebrated. Just in September Miami Beach Pride welcomed all to celebrate the rainbow. Now it’s FTLs turn.
What I absolutely love about the Greater Fort Lauderdale area is that is so welcome to all. It does not take a Pride Parade to see “the gays”, our loving transgender citizens, our awesome lesbians and all the other colors of the rainbow parading themselves around with confidence, openness and love through all the 31 cities that make up Greater Fort Lauderdale. It’s not just the center of it all in Wilton Manors, but other cities like Davie, Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point, Hollywood, and more. So when it comes to Pride Fort Lauderdale, there’s already a great foundation of community pride, and magnifying that into even bigger smiles, stronger love, and larger appreciation, yes, it’s wonderful.
This year the Pride Fort Lauderdale Festival & Parade will take place for two (2) days November 20-21, 2021 with the parade on Saturday, November 20th from 11 am-1 pm along GAY1A or A1A which runs along the World Famous Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Lather up the sun screen for two days on the beach for the Pride Festival which will include the (as mentioned) street parade down GAY 1A (A1A), but within the festival grounds, there will be three stages of entertainment and roughly 150 vendors with products, goods services, and of course, food.
Purchase your express pass to Pride Fort Lauderdale for November 20-21. We will offer an express lane at the entry gate for the festival. Your $5 ticket purchase will be matched by Boston Beer to support our non-profit (up to $10,000)
And a new level of enjoyment that I will be checking out this year are the Pride SkyDecks (with bottle service).
Enjoy a 10×8 SkyDeck with up to 6 friends overlooking the main stage on the second floor of a container bar.
Join us November 20-21, 2021 for the 44th Annual Pride Fort Lauderdale presented by Visit Lauderdale on the beach. Hosted by Lady Bunny, Kitty Meow, Frankie Grande, with performances by Jennifer Holliday, Big Freedia, Dj Twisted Dee, Dj Alex Acosta, and from RuPaul’s Drag Race GottMik, Kameron Michaels, Aquaria, and Ros’e.
Your Pride VIP Experience begins at W Fort Lauderdale! Book a room and receive 2 VIP Passes to the festival. Book a suite and receive 4 VIP Passes. Includes festival entry, exclusive access to the VIP Lounge with premium main stage viewing and complimentary cocktails all day.Stay & play on Gay A1A. 2 night minimum. VIP Passes are valid either Saturday or Sunday. Promo code KQQ or book now: https://bit.ly/30gsb6N
Pride Fort Lauderdale Festival:
12-9 pm November 20-21
1100 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale 33316
Admission to the festival:
$5 per day and can be purchased on the website or at the gate.
Check out the VIP Village and the SkyDeck options, too.
Pride Parade:
Saturday, November 20th, 11 am-1 pm on A1A
Keep up to date with these accounts.
Facebook: PrideFortLauderdale
Twitter: PrideFortLaud
Facebook: visitlauderdale
Twitter: visitlauderdale