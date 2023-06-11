Pride Life + Lavender Haze + More Eye Candy

Serving up some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Sam Cushing, who has a crop top and is not afraid to use it.
When you know blue is your color:
Okkar Min Maung has a tanned boy story to tell:
When the fitting room lighting is so good…
Brandon and friends were living the Pride life:
Austin got his party on in Pensacola:
Elliott Norris took in LA’s Pride in the Park…
…while Patrick was glad to be gay in WeHo…
…and Chubby Tanuki found some bear soup:
Romance novel model Kevin Davis looked snack AF in his tank:
Jakub was looking for the jacuzzi:
Who doesn’t love baseball?
Jordan changed costumes: