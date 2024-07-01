Pride Pics + Buff On The Beach + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with “The Disappointments” star Rich Burns, who was pumped up (and we’re pretty sure he didn’t “deflate” later).

Advertisement

André Fernandes found himself at the pool in Mykonos:

Santino Benamati was properly equipped for the job:

Advertisement

Felipe Kalil said bye bye to June:

Advertisement

Marco got warm on his flight:

Advertisement

Joel Wieneke posed for a pic by the pool:

Max Emerson and Andres keep the romance going:

Advertisement

Mo’Re looked buff on the beach:

Advertisement

Bruno Baba had fun in Malibu:

Advertisement

When it comes to selfies, it’s hard to beat Ivan and his Alaska landscape:

Felipe took a night swim and walked it out:

Advertisement

Christopher Cragg and JC celebrated their anniversary:

Advertisement

Comedian Matteo Lane celebrated 38 trips around the sun:

Advertisement

Larry Lansdown working on his bday bod:

3-time Olympian Pita Taufatofua recharged:

Advertisement

Chase Carlson knows where the beef is:

Advertisement

Kevin Davis served up an inspiring before/after:

Advertisement

Ryan Cleary kept it cool:

Andy Lee and his crew celebrating Pride today…

Advertisement

…while Wilson Cruz got ready for the festivities:

Advertisement

Out Pennsylvania lawmaker Brian Sims at White House Pride:

Advertisement

Gay dads at NYC Pride – we approve this message: