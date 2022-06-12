Pride, Pups, Pooltime + More InstaHunks

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week starting with Red who recently moved to Dallas and is already feeling his inner cowboy:

Andrés Camilo snapped pics while Max Emerson and Sargeant Pupper slept in:

Thara enjoyed a spectacular view in Singapore:

Eric Hammond pulled out the roller blades:

Olympic medalist Adam Rippon shared some wise words from the cement pond:

Matthew Paps wore his favorite shirt:

Bruno Baba – aka Mr. Thickness – showed off his signature move:

Dyllon Burnside of POSE fame performed his new single “Superpower” at the Out Loud Music Festival:

Fabrício Ternes grabbed a smooch at the beach with Guilherme Mocellin:

Brandon Osorio says he’s more productive when hot:

Karlitos Amarilla sent smiles from Sitges:

When you get caught snapping a creeper shot on the subway:

Andre Chandler got dressed (or is he undressing?) for Pride Month:

Chris Salvatore and Bobby the border collie were happy boys:

Sterling Walker waved his Pride flag proudly…

…while Antony Tran and friends got their Pride party on…

…and Laith Ashley pumped up his Pride in full living color: