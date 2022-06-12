Pride, Pups, Pooltime + More InstaHunks

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week starting with Red who recently moved to Dallas and is already feeling his inner cowboy:
Andrés Camilo snapped pics while Max Emerson and Sargeant Pupper slept in:
Thara enjoyed a spectacular view in Singapore:
Eric Hammond pulled out the roller blades:
Olympic medalist Adam Rippon shared some wise words from the cement pond:
Matthew Paps wore his favorite shirt:
Bruno Baba – aka Mr. Thickness – showed off his signature move:
Dyllon Burnside of POSE fame performed his new single “Superpower” at the Out Loud Music Festival:
Fabrício Ternes grabbed a smooch at the beach with Guilherme Mocellin:
Brandon Osorio says he’s more productive when hot:
Karlitos Amarilla sent smiles from Sitges:
When you get caught snapping a creeper shot on the subway:
Andre Chandler got dressed (or is he undressing?) for Pride Month:
Chris Salvatore and Bobby the border collie were happy boys:
Sterling Walker waved his Pride flag proudly…
…while Antony Tran and friends got their Pride party on…
View this post on Instagram
…and Laith Ashley pumped up his Pride in full living color: