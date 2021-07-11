Priest Accused Of Having Gay Sex To “Cure” Clients of Homosexuality

A couple of years ago, I thought it was a parody article when I read about a Catholic priest in Jersey accused of sexual misconduct by his male parishioners. Apparently, the priest had been consensually performing oral sex on the male churchgoers, having convinced them they were possessed and that he needed to “suck the devil out” of them —through their penises, of course.

Well, as crazy as that story may be, it’s not an isolated incident. National Catholic Reporter has revealed that across the pond, a homophobic French priest known for his blatant stance against gay rights is now facing charges of sexually assaulting men.

In what is one of the most egregious violations of trust, the Priest- Msgr. Tony Anatrella is a Vatican adviser and psychotherapist. His male clients are at the center of the allegations, claiming sexual abuse and inappropriate sexual relationships.

A trial is pending over claims that the priest sexually assaulted men in the name of the Lord and – to “heal” their homosexuality.

Anatrella was accused of sexual abuse before, in 2018, due to the allegations against him. At that time, the Catholic Church stripped away his ability to hear confessions or administer his alleged “body therapy,” -a technique he used to cure gay men, including massages masturbating clients, and forced sex.

And even before that, another accuser claimed Anatrella sexually abused him in the 1980s, offering that he could cure the man’s “Pseudo” gayness …by providing him with gay sex. I’m not sure how that works exactly.

Reportedly, back in 2001, one of Anatrella’s many victims attempted to alert the archbishop of Paris. They ignored him – a pattern we’ve seen for decades from the Catholic church, resulting in multiple class-action suits in the U.S. and abroad.

In 2005, Anatrella wrote in ’Osservatore Romano,’ an article officializing his view on banning gay men from the priesthood. I’m not sure when he found the time to write it, though, with all the man-on-man massaging, masturbating, and gay sex he was dishing out.

But I guess he was also blessed with the ability to multi-task.

