Prime Drops Exciting First Look Photos from ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is a highly anticipated queer rom-com that is nearing its release date, and Prime Video fueled fans’ excitement even more after recently releasing the first look photos!

The film is based on the 2019 New York Times best selling novel of the same title, written by American author Casey McQuiston. Meanwhile, the movie adaptation is directed by Matthew López, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Ted Malawer.

The official synopsis of ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ reads:

“Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

Aside from the aforementioned stars, the much awaited gay rom-com is also starring Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano.

Moreover, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 11. Not to mention, it is Rated R, so we could probably expect some steamy scenes from Galitzine and Perez… 😉

In the meantime, here are the exciting first look photos from the upcoming film:

Source: Prime Video