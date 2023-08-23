Prime Drops Thrilling Trailer of Gael García Bernal’s ‘Cassandro’

Prime Video recently dropped the thrilling official trailer of ‘Cassandro’, which is based on the eventful life of gay luchador, Saúl Armendáriz, also famously known for his ring name Cassandro.

According to People, Armendáriz “performed in amateur wrestling matches on both sides of the Mexico-U.S.” and “blazed trails in the 1990s when he became the colorful ‘exótico’ character he’s known for.”

Gael García Bernal is playing the role of the iconic gay luchador in the film, which is also starring Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, Raúl Castillo, and Bad Bunny. Speaking of which, the recently released trailer gives a sneak peek of Bernal and Bad Bunny’s passionate relationship.

Moreover, director and co-writer Roger Ross Williams opened up about what drew him into creating ‘Cassandro’.

“I was totally blown away by his story. For me as a storyteller, as a filmmaker, there’s just a moment where a story hits you and you know this is right,” the 60-year-old American filmmaker told People.

He further shared,

“He [Armendáriz] triumphed over an entire macho industry, and he did it as his authentic self. Learning to love yourself is a big theme in Cassandro and a big theme in all of the lives of all of us, but especially gay people, the LGBT+ community. So I was just so inspired by that story.”

‘Cassandro’ premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January, and it will be showing in theaters on September 15. Thereafter, it will also be available for streaming on Prime Video on September 22.

In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

