Prime Drops Trailer of ‘Heartstopper’s Sebastian Croft in New Rom-Com

Prime Video recently dropped the exciting official trailer of their upcoming rom-com ‘How To Date Billy Walsh’, which is starring ‘Heartstopper’ star Sebastian Croft and ‘Bridgerton’ actress Charithra Chandran.

Croft is playing the role of Archie who is secretly in love with his childhood friend Amelia (Chandran). However, she, as the title says, wants to date their school’s new cool kid Billy Walsh, who is portrayed by Tanner Buchanan.

In the trailer, viewers would initially think that they are part of the popular crowd at school, but then a voiceover of Croft quickly gave us a reality check, revealing that they are “at the bottom” of the hierarchy.

The video also shows the ‘Heartstopper’ actor’s unrequited love with his best friend Amelia who wants to “experience things before we finish school.” And that includes kissing someone and/or dating an American student named Billy.

Moreover, the official synopsis of ‘How To Date Billy Walsh’ reads:

“In order not to jeopardize his relationship with his childhood best friend Amelia (Charithra Chandran), Archie (Sebastian Croft) has hidden his love for her. Things are about to change when Billy (Tanner Buchanan) begins attending their school and Amelia starts falling for the new school heartthrob.”

‘How To Date Billy Walsh’ is set to be released on Prime Video on April 5. In the meantime, you can watch the exciting official trailer here:

