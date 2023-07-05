Prime Video Drops First Clip of Gay Rom-Com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

Exciting news! Prime Video recently dropped the first clip of the highly anticipated gay rom-com, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’. <3

The film is based on American author Casey McQuiston’s award-winning novel of the same title, and it centers on rivals Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry who are forced to fake a truce, which eventually leads to their relationship developing into something more.

Advertisement

Alex Claremont-Diaz is “the son of the first female president of the US,” and he is portrayed by Taylor Zakhar Perez. Meanwhile, Nicholas Galitzine plays the role of Prince Henry. According to PinkNews:

“During a visit to the UK for a royal wedding, Alex (Perez) clashes with his arch nemesis and brother of the groom, Prince Henry (Galitzine). Their altercation turns physical and whips the media into a frenzy, potentially thwarting Alex’s mother’s hopes of being re-elected. Alex and Henry are forced to put on happy faces and pretend to be pals. Behind the scenes, that faux friendship slowly grows into something very real.”

Moreover, we get to see a glimpse of Perez and Galitzine’s chemistry in the recently released first clip, where a reporter asks them to “scooch in a little closer together.” You can watch the video here:

Advertisement

The wait is almost over, as ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 11.

Source: thepinknews.com