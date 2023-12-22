Prime Video Teases Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ Remake

Prime Video recently dropped a teaser video of the films and series to look forward to in 2024, including Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ remake.

In the upcoming film, Gyllenhaal is playing the role of former UFC fighter John Dalton, who was originally portrayed by Patrick Swayze. As per the remake’s synopsis via People,

Advertisement

“[Ex-UFC fighter John] takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.”

The ‘Road House’ remake is noted to be a “modern twist” of the 1989 action-thriller film, and we are expecting to see a V ripped Gyllenhaal in it. In fact, Prime Video’s 2024 teaser video showed a glimpse of the actor, shirtless and showing off his buff body inside the ring.

According to Digital Spy, Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ remake is set to be released on Prime Video in March 2024. In the meantime, you can watch the streaming service’s teaser video here:

Advertisement

Moreover, the ‘Brokeback Mountain’ star recently celebrated his 43rd birthday wearing a simple white shirt with a vintage-looking Patrick Swayze print on it. Gyllenhaal was all smiles in the birthday photo that he posted, and on the caption, he wrote:

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes!,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Sources: people.com, digitalspy.com