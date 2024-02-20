Prime Video Teases Queer Romance in Comedy Thriller ‘Dead Hot’

A queer comedy thriller, ‘Dead Hot’, is coming to Prime Video really soon, and a new teaser photo was released, confirming a romance storyline between Bilal Hasna and Marcus Hodson, who are playing the roles of Elliot and Will respectively.

A synopsis of ‘Dead Hot’ via Gay Times reads:

“Set in present-day Liverpool, twentysomethings Elliot [Hasna] and Jess [Vivian Oparah] are best friends united by a bond of grief at losing Peter—the first and only love of Elliot and Jess’ twin brother.”

5 years after, the duo “spiral into a hedonistic lifestyle, partying to numb their grief while clinging to a small hope that they will one day find out what happened” to Peter who went missing “in mysterious circumstances.”

Elliot then meets Will (Hodson), and begins to think that he can finally move on from his haunting past. However, Elliot finds out that Will has dark secrets, and things get even more thrilling and mysterious.

The synopsis continues,

“Jess is contacted by somebody claiming to be her brother [Peter].”

In the trailer, Elliot and Jess can be seen questioning if Peter is really gone, or whether there is something more to his disappearance. Moreover, ‘Dead Hot’ is set to be released on Prime Video on March 1.

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, thepinknews.com