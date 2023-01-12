Prince Harry Opens Up About Overhearing People Say That He Is Gay

Prince Harry recently released his memoir titled Spare, and one of the things that he shared in it is about him overhearing people’s speculations of him being gay.

“More than once I watched customers read about me, overheard them debating me. In 2015, I overheard them frequently discussing whether or not I’d ever marry. Whether or not I was happy. Whether or not I might be gay,” the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex recalled.

He added:

“I was always tempted to tap them on the shoulder… ‘Ello.”

And at some point, he actually did after personally hearing an elderly couple heatedly discussing his life choices with a cashier.

“I stepped forward, showed my face, cleared my throat: ‘Excuse me. Not sure what’s going on here, but I don’t think you should be speaking to her like that,'” Prince Harry shared.

Moreover, gay solider James Wharton opened up in 2020 about how the prince defended him from anti-gay bullies when they were serving in the army together.

“He could see I was clearly affected by something and he asked me what the problem was. So I told him there were a couple of soldiers outside who weren’t very happy with the fact I was gay,” the soldier recalled.

Wharton further shared:

“So, quite offended that his gunner was being picked on by these people, Prince Harry went out and saw those soldiers and spoke to them, and the problem went away. He told them off, and they left me alone.”

Going back to Prince Harry’s memoir, publisher Transworld Penguin Random House said that Spare is the “fastest-selling piece of non-fiction ever,” earning 400k sales this week.

Source: attitude.co.uk