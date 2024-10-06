Prince Joshua is Leather Bound and Making Us Thirst For More!

The Folsom Street Fair brought out some of the best leather outfits of the season, and Prince Joshua was an absolute standout in his leather harness and jockstrap!

Advertisement

The singer posted a great view of him twerking against the wall under the ‘Folsom’ street sign, strapped in a leather harness and jockstrap, while he slaps his butt between his legs. Ooh la la! he captioned the post:

“Keep an open mind, do not judge others for what brings them pleasure if it does not affect you 🫶🏼”

Advertisement

In another Instagram post, Prince Joshua shares other moments of him with other equally gorgeous and also leather-clad attendees from the fair. He shared with his followers:

“We need leather pride because it offers a safe space for people to find community, acceptance, and liberation ⛓️‍💥 🌉”

Photo Credit: @theprincejoshua (Instagram)

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @theprincejoshua (Instagram)

Photo Credit: @theprincejoshua (Instagram)

Advertisement

The Folsom Street Fair is held in San Francisco and is described on their website as:

“Folsom Street cultivates a safe, open, and inclusive environment for the kink, leather, and alternative sexuality communities while centering equity for BIPOC and LGBTQA2I+ people.”

Advertisement

If these posts left you wanting for more, don’t worry we’ve rounded up more of Prince Joshua’s hottest and most insanely ripped leather-bound looks! Also, while you’re browsing through these photos, you can stream Prince Joshua’s latest single ‘Let Them Eat Cake.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement