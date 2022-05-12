‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’ Will Return to Theatres

Iconic Events Releasing is kicking off Pride Month with a special nationwide rerelease of MGM’s Oscar-winning cult classic The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Screenings will take place in select theaters nationwide beginning June 2.

Starring Terence Stamp, Hugo Weaving, and Guy Pearce as a trio of drag performers who take their show on the road in an RV to perform at a small-town casino in the middle of the Australian desert, and for a host of locals throughout the rural Outback, the film features over-the-top costumes and a fabulous soundtrack of camp classics, which includes Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” ABBA’s “Mamma Mia,” and CeCe Peniston’s “Finally.”

Written and directed by Stephan Elliott, Priscilla became a surprise blockbuster in 1994 and helped introduce LGBTQ subjects to Australian and international audiences. It is now a landmark title in queer cinema, known for celebrating community.

“The exuberant spirit of Priscilla – to let your flag fly with pride for who you are – was the right message for this groundbreaking Oscar- winning film and it resonates today now more than ever,” Iconic Events’ CEO Steve Bunnell says in a press release. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with our friends at MGM and Park Circus to ring in Pride Month with a hugely fun, celebratory fan favorite that truly pops on the big screen and will leave you singing and dancing with pride in the aisles.”

For the film’s legendary costumes, Lizzy Gardiner and Tim Chappel were honored with the Oscar for “Best Costume Design” – an award that Gardiner memorably accepted in a dress she made out of 254 American Express Gold cards. She had originally designed it for the film.

That dress, along with the film’s other iconic costumes, were later auctioned to benefit AmfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, and now resides in the National Gallery of Victoria.

For locations and showtimes to see The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, visit PriscillaMovieInTheaters.com.

What other LGBTQ films are worth checking out?