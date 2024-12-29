Private Eyes, Game Day + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Iasser, who kept it private (kinda sorta):

Advertisement

Polo Morin made for a youthful Santa:

Advertisement

Tommy Jimenez looked content at the beach:

Advertisement

Fresh haircut and beard trim, Red’s gay powers were at 100 percent:

Joel Wieneke served some side-eye:

Advertisement

Sterling was ready to hit the road:

Advertisement

Gustavo kept his eyes on the sky:

Advertisement

Xande thought he was too tired to go out, but later that night (click to play):

Max went wading in the water:

Advertisement

Zac was down for football:

Advertisement

Jean Paolo and Saul celebrated their anniversary:

Advertisement

Sam Cushing sends regards from Hawaii (click pic to play):

Kevin Davis was a vision in black and white:

Advertisement

Ivan got down by the Christmas tree (click to play):

Advertisement

Brendon ended his day with pizza and backgammon:

Advertisement

Someone left Taylor Stilson under the tree with the presents:

Nik warmed up by the fire: