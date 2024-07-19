Private Jets, Ultramodern Suites, Fine Dining, AKA, We Deserve It

It’s good to get away from home, to explore, to treat yourself, to see something new. Even if it is just a 45 minute ride, that getaway can be just what the heart, mind, soul, and taste buds needs. I was in need for a great celebratory weekend during my birthday month so off I went to WPB.

Luxurious Stay at AKA West Palm

Located in the heart of lively downtown West Palm Beach, just a few blocks from the stunning intracoastal, the newly-completed AKA West Palm offers both respite and an antidote to the ordinary, with chic, ultramodern suites and residences, an exclusive Penthouse level, and elevated lifestyle amenities to enhance your stay—whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure.

AKA’s convenient and walkable location provides easy access to lively restaurants, nightlife, and open-air shopping at The Square (a curated district of Downtown West Palm Beach with more than 50 shops and restaurants), eclectic bars and entertainment on Clematis Street, and cultural attractions such as Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and Palm Beach Opera, while the nearby corporate finance corridor ensures that your travel schedule remains productive.

The addition of a luxury lodging option in West Palm Beach near The Square, in that neighborhood, and also offering a new convenience shop and restaurant, all of this was needed and desired. The completion of the AKA block has elevated the area.

My stay was relaxing and surprisingly very rejuvenating. The time spent doing nothing at all in the pool, and enjoying the convenience of the location, I was energized to explore and enjoy my surroundings.

Eats, Eats, and More Eats

Travel always involves finding new opportunities to reward your taste buds. Finding new restaurants and creative chefs always makes a vacation that much more pleasurable.

Dinner at The Blind Monk

Nestled in the heart of West Palm Beach, The Blind Monk offers an intimate and chic dining experience. Known for its curated wine selection, a renowned natural wine list, artisanal cheese program, and tapas-style menu, this venue is perfect for an evening of indulgence and sophistication. Don’t miss the chance to savor their unique dishes paired with exceptional wines.

If you’re lucky like I was, you may run into the designer of the space, a wonderful vibrant Latin woman living in Miami, and you could also meet the owner Ben Lubin, whom we’ve met many years ago at his previous location. The welcoming feel at The Blind Monk with the vibrant food offerings, the attentive service, and the cozy and elegant dining area, and now the new patio area, those things are why I will travel the 45 minutes to come to WPB, just for the uplifting experience at The Blind Monk.

Gourmet Delight at Café Boulud

For a

n exquisite culinary experience, dine at Café Boulud. Located in the historic Brazilian Court Hotel, this renowned restaurant presents a menu that blends French tradition with contemporary flair. Chef Daniel Boulud’s creations are a feast for the senses, promising a memorable dining adventure and with seasonally-rotating Voyage menus, every visit will be a new experience still shining a spotlight on the incredible seafood and produce of the region.

Dare to try new things at Café Boulud. We sat on the gorgeous patio overlooking the neighboring hotel gardens. As we cheered with our drinks, the rain commenced and it was so peaceful, unexpected, and playful. Staff wanted to pull us back away from the edge of the undercover, but we just smiled and enjoyed the night having succulent food on on our forks, refreshing rain at our toes, and service that new the answers to our questions before we had them. Another wonderful highlight for our luxurious and relaxing weekend.

Henry’s Palm Beach

Named after the The Breakers’ founder, Henry Morrison Flagler, Henry’s Palm Beach is an inviting American–inspired bistro at Via Flagler by The Breakers. Soon-to-be THE favorite neighborhood spot, the restaurant showcases elevated comfort food with a hint of nostalgia. The menu features a unique take on classic and familiar favorites.

Enjoy our Butter Crumb Dover Sole, Chicken Pot Pie (I had that!), Tavern Twin Patty Burger, featured pasta offerings, specialty salads and more. Plus, sip hand-crafted cocktails, local craft beers on tap and a unique selection of wines-by-the-glass, flights and bottles.

Luxury Travel is More than Hotels

There’s a great deal of money flowing in and out of West Palm Beach. More tech companies are calling it home, taller buildings are being constructed, and both airports are seeing an increase in traffic. We had the opportunity to tour a VistaJet, one of their new Global 7500 jets.

Elevating Your Journey with VistaJet and The Global 7500

As the Ferrari of the skies, the the Global 7500 is the epitome of airborne opulence as the luxury jet offers four separate living spaces, including a permanent stateroom, ensuring a bespoke travel experience. Enjoy up to 17 hours of non-stop global connectivity, making it ideal for long-haul adventures without compromising comfort. VistaJet has recorded remarkable growth in 2023, their 20th year, with a 20% increase in subscription hours and an expanding Member base. With 300 jets, the fleet’s extensive refurbishment enhances the luxurious experience, solidifying VistaJet’s position as a leader in private aviation. They introduced a new design for airplane seats, something that has not happened in 30 years.

Private Dining in the Sky, Even for Your Furry Friends

Collaborating with over 7,000 suppliers, including Michelin-starred restaurants, VistaJet crafts seasonal menus with the freshest ingredients to provide a unique dining experience at 40,000 feet, bringing clients a culinary journey that rivals the finest on-ground restaurants.

When it’s more than just your human family traveling, the VistaPet program ensures that your pets travel in comfort and style. Developed with veterinary experts, the program includes CPR training, vital sign monitoring, and behavior assessment, guaranteeing a safe and pleasant journey for your loyal companions.

Where to go? NY to Dubai, NY to Tel Aviv, Hong Kong to London, LA to Singapore, East Coast to Korea and Japan, where ever you want. A jet could be booked within 24 hours of departure.

I personally would love to be a member of the VistaJet family, but I do not make enough to have a private jet company on speed dial. Members join with a 3 or 5 year contract with a minimum of 50 hours a year, but 160 hours is average. And the cost, it depends on what size of jet you are requiring, but the per hour cost for a private jet is about 14k to 30k dollars. The base income of members is about 2 or 3 million a year. Maybe I will get there next year. But if you have the funds, having a luxurious and customizable jet service at your fingertips, without you needing to own anything physically, it would be such a wonderful benefit.

Shop at the Finest

All those who travel to the Palm Beach area like to see and be seen on iconic Worth Avenue, a shopping mecca that often gets mentioned in the same breath as Fifth Avenue and Rodeo Drive.

I walked along Worth Avenue, looked in some windows, enjoyed some AC on the hot day, and found something I liked. But alas, I did not drop $47,000 on a used watch.

But there were many spots along Worth Avenue that were beautiful to see for no charge.

Most Instagrammable Spots: (via = Italian for street. these are small side streets that usually open up into an inner courtyard)

Worth Avenue Clock Tower – The clock sits right at the entrance of Worth Avenue. It is facing both the avenue and the beautiful Atlantic Ocean that lies beneath.

– The clock sits right at the entrance of Worth Avenue. It is facing both the avenue and the beautiful Atlantic Ocean that lies beneath. Via Amore – Second only to Via Mizner in name recognition, Via Amore sports three entrances and a plethora of eye candy.

Second only to Via Mizner in name recognition, Via Amore sports three entrances and a plethora of eye candy. Via Mizner – Listed on National Register of Historic Places, Via Mizner was once home to Addison Mizner, who designed the five‑story apartment that anchors the via.

– Listed on National Register of Historic Places, Via Mizner was once home to Addison Mizner, who designed the five‑story apartment that anchors the via. Via Parigi – The closest via to Cocoanut Row, Via Parigi welcomes passersby with a lush archway that leads to a Mediterranean-inspired oasis.

The closest via to Cocoanut Row, Via Parigi welcomes passersby with a lush archway that leads to a Mediterranean-inspired oasis. Instagram:@worthavenuepalmbeach

West Palm Beach is a nice treat and a good getaway from Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Look into VistaJet if you want to travel from afar or look into the Brightline high speed train for local travel.

AND!!!!!

Don’t forget to head to the next town south of West Palm Beach to Lake Worth and say hello to the boys at The Mad Hatter Lounge. Lake Worth has a wonderful gay population and it is where the area’s pride is held. Many bars in The Palm Beaches are welcoming, but this is the area’s most popular gay bar. It’s a full-service bar that hosts theme parties throughout the year. I always feel so welcome when I go. It’s small but full of smiles and great new friends to make.