Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Sam Heughan Talk New Rom-Com ‘Love Again’

What would you do if a random text message led you to the love of your life?

In the new romantic comedy Love Again, two lonely hearts living in New York City are nursing their wounds. Mira Ray (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), a children’s book author, is coping withe loss of her fiancé by texting his old cell phone. However, she does not know that his number has been reassigned to music journalist Rob Burns (Sam Heughan), who was recently left at the altar. Captivated by the honesty of these heartfelt texts, Rob enlists the help of music superstar Celine Dion (playing herself in her debut film role), who he is currently writing a profile article on. The legendary singer helps him figure out how to meet Mira in-person, and ultimately win her love.

In the words of Dion, “the heart must go on.”

Love Again is now playing in theaters, and Instinct had the opportunity to sit down and talk more about the film with Chopra Jones and Heughan. They also touch on working with Dion, naturally building this stranger-than-fiction story, and a hilarious scene involving Chopra Jonas’ husband, Nick Jonas.

Check out the full video interview below.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Mira Ray) & Sam Heughan (Rob Burns)…