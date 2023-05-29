Pro Wrestler Anthony Bowens Wows in Savage x Fenty Pride Photoshoot

Anthony Bowens is one of the faces of Savage x Fenty’s 2023 Pride collection called Savage X Pride, and he is looking V sexy in the latest pics.

According to the official website, Savage x Fenty is “celebrating the spirit of Pride with brand-new collections that are just as vibrant as U!” The 32-year-old openly gay professional wrestler is noted to be one of the LGBTQ+ personalities who “stands as a symbol of hope and admiration” for people in the community.

Advertisement

Having such positive impact on the community makes Bowens a perfect fit for Savage x Fenty’s 2023 Pride collection. The Acclaimed wrestler recently shared a few sexy pics from the campaign, and his Instagram post gained a lot of positive comments from his followers:

“Yesssssss you better model! Come on friend!!!!,” TV host Karamo Brown wrote.

Fellow AEW wrestler Taya Valkyrie also commented:

“This is so cool!!! Congratulations!!!!”

Advertisement

“LETS GO!!! This is so sick dude, congrats!,” another comment reads.

Aside from releasing colorful garments, this Pride month, Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are also “proud to partner with Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) to financially support organizations making a difference in the LGBTQIA+ Community.”

Now dropping Bowens’ hot Savage x Fenty pics here:

Advertisement

Sources: sescoops.com, savagex.com