Pro Wrestler CM Punk Gives Speech Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community

CM Punk went viral over the weekend after he expressed his support for the LGBTQ+ community during a speech for All Elite Wrestling’s new show ‘AEW Collision’.

The 44-year-old professional wrestler made the statement as a response to the backlash that he received after promoting an ice cream bar that supports transgender youth. He started his speech by mocking anti LGBTQ+ people, saying:

Advertisement

“you can’t argue with stupid.”

“The reason I support trans kids, trans grown-ups, gays and lesbians is because I know when I was growing up, I didn’t fit in anywhere. That it was because of the clothes I wore, what my hair looked like, and the music I listened to. Those are all things I can rectify. I can comb my hair, I can listen to jazz, I don’t know what.” he stated.

The wrestler continued,

“But to be somebody who’s gay, lesbian, and especially trans, I don’t know what it feels like to be trapped in a body that I don’t feel I belong in. That is why I support that. Because I know I didn’t fit in anywhere until I found pro-wrestling.”

Advertisement

“Support trans kids, support gay and lesbian rights. I want everyone to be themselves. Just do no harm to everybody else,” he further expressed as the crowd in the arena cheered.

You can watch CM Punk’s powerful speech here:

Source: newsweek.com