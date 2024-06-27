Pro Wrestlers AC Mack and Rico Gonzalez Officially Tie the Knot

Professional wrestlers AC Mack and Rico Gonzalez are officially married, and the two of them celebrated their love at a beach ceremony in Puerto Rico.

The couple exchanged their vows and shared their first kiss as a married couple on the ruins of Fortín del Puerto Hermina in front of their family and friends. Mack and Gonzalez shared the good news via a joint post on Instagram, writing:

““One sec… My HUSBAND is calling me””

The first photo shows the couple barefoot, wearing a matching white ensemble while sharing a sweet kiss with a picturesque view of the sea. The next pic is a black and white snap of them swimming. Meanwhile, the next photos show some more glimpse from their very special day, which you can see here:

Last year, Gonzalez proposed to Mack on Flamenco Beach during their vacation. Moreover, Mack is considered to be the first out LGBTQ male world champion in professional wrestling. Gonzalez, on the other hand, is a rising star and 2024 Scenic City Invitational entrant.

Furthermore, people online are celebrating the union of Mack and Gonzalez, and here are some of their comments:

“Oh my God I love the photos. Congratulations guys. Love you so much.”

“Ima cry this is beautiful”

“This is so damn cute! Congrats.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds, AC Mack and Rico Gonzalez! <3

