Professional Footballer Zander Murray Comes Out As Gay

Professional football player Zander Murray recently came out as gay, and he listed down the reasons why it was important for him to do so.

The 30-year-old Gala Fairydean Rovers striker is now the first-ever senior Scottish footballer to come out as gay. In an interview with his club’s official website, the athlete talked about he feels after hiding his sexuality for years, and finally coming out.

“Firstly, it feels like the weight of the world is now off my shoulders,” Murray expressed.

He continued,

“The reason I have decided to do this now is twofold. Firstly, I was on holiday recently at a Pride event, and I have always been that closeted, never to go to these things, but I loved it. The vibe was brilliant, and everyone was just being free and happy, and it was great to just be me. I also want to help other players who are struggling with this as it isn’t easy for men, especially footballers to deal with.”

Amidst all of these, Murray said that his teammates have been “so supportive.”

“Before coming out you think people will turn against you, and you think the worst. It’s been lovely how much support I have had,” the football player stated.

He also expressed his hope that his decision of coming out can help other closeted Scottish players to have the courage to do the same.

“In recent years, Jake Daniels has come out, and then Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson who are both referees have done the same. Of course there are gay footballers in our game, and I have had lots of players get in touch saying they have read my post and they can’t believe how strong I am by doing this,” Murray shared.

Furthermore, he also posted a tweet, thanking those who had come out before him:

May aswell begin my twitter account with the simple message: – Thank you to those before me, who had the courage 🌈❤️ – Want to continue the good work and here for the long run. Z https://t.co/FNGiQPBlX6 — Zander Murray (@ZanderMurray) September 16, 2022

Murray also listed down the reasons why it was important for him to come out, and he posted it on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

